Red Sox could find a great 'backup' option after losing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While the Los Angeles Dodgers get flooded with praise and crowned offseason winners of the decade, it is important to take a closer look at the franchises who have so far lost out on the superstar sweepstakes. Desperation must be setting in for them, including the Boston Red Sox.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto no longer a possibility, who will the front office turn to next in MLB free agency? There are natural alternative routes to explore that happen to include a plethora of individual and team accolades.

“{Blake} Snell or {Jordan} Montgomery represents an obvious pivot for a team in need of a top-of-the-rotation starter,” The Athletic's Keen Rosenthal wrote. “But even then, the Sox might struggle to contend in an AL East that includes the 101-win Orioles, always competitive Rays, rotation-rich Blue Jays and Juan Soto’s Yankees.”

The American League East was a breeding ground for high-level offseason activity in 2021-22 as well, with Boston's big move coming in the form of shortstop Trevor Story and a six-year, $140 million contract. Management surely regrets that investment right now, but it cannot dwell on past mistakes during this winter.

Red Sox under immense pressure to land big free agent signing

Three last-place finishes in four years is the strongest motivator fans can hope for in a major market like Boston. Red Sox chairman Tom Werner's “full throttle” declaration cannot merely be hollow words. The organization's present effort is undeniable after its respectable pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they do not pass out participation trophies to billionaire owners at the end of the offseason.

Blake Snell, despite glaring control issues, has now won a Cy Young in both leagues and could instantly add ace-caliber credibility to Alex Cora's pitching rotation. Jordan Montgomery just thrived in the postseason as part of the Texas Rangers' momentous World Series run and is very familiar with playing in the northeast. Either talent would make for an impressive “consolation prize.”

The Red Sox will have to come away with one of those premium hurlers in MLB free agency, otherwise it might be smart to put another down payment on the divisional basement in 2024.