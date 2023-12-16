The latest MLB rumors claim the Giants and Red Sox have both offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto over $300 million.

The MLB offseason is in full swing, especially now after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With that said, all eyes are on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rumors claim both the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox have offered him a massive contract.

Reports claim that both franchises have offered Yamamoto over $300 million, per MLB Insider Jim Bowden. More teams are expected to make similar offers.

“The Giants and Red Sox both making a strong recent push for Yoshinobu Yamamoto both with offers [of] more than $300 million according to sources. Certainly, others [will] make strong runs.”

Yamamoto is deemed to be a rising star in the world of baseball. He should be signing a deal soon, but he's weighing his options. Although the Giants and Red Sox are making a strong push for the star pitcher, other teams across the league will make their pitch as well.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto proved to be a problem on the mound in his 2023 campaign in Japan. He finished the season with a 17-6 win/loss record, a 1.16 ERA, and a 176 strikeouts. That ERA is absolutely insane and is one of the many reasons why he is garnering plenty of attention in the MLB as a free agent.

We'll see if the Giants or Red Sox can reel him in. But nearly every team wants to have Yoshinobu on their roster. We should expect to see teams like the Dodgers and New York Yankees heavily involved in the ongoing Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors. Hopefully, he signs somewhere soon, as his MLB journey will be fun to watch.