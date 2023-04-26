Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer has struggled to open the season but finally had an improved start on Tuesday in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Singer had his first quality start of 2023, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out five. He allowed 19 runs in his previous four starts. Singer said a new grip on his slider made the pitch a “difference-maker.”

“I just wasn’t happy with it the last outing,” Singer said. “I have a pretty good feel for my slider, and I just felt that there was a way to make it better. We sat down and talked about it, and they came up with that. It worked out really well.”

Singer broke out in 2022, pitching to a 3.23 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 27 games, 24 of them starts. He was part of the United States of America team during the World Baseball Classic in March but only threw two innings during the two-week tournament.

The Royals are 6-18 to start the season, the second-worst record in the MLB. Kansas City’s pitching staff has the third-worst ERA in baseball, allowing 5.5 runs per game.

This start is a good sign for Singer and the Royals. Singer was a first-round pick by the Royals in 2018 and made his major league debut a little over two years later in July 2020. The Royals expect Singer to be a big part of their starting rotation for a while, but he has to find the consistency he had in 2022 to become an ace for Kansas City.