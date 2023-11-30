The Kansas City Royals signed former Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins infielder Garrett Hampson on Wednesday.

We have signed INF/OF Garrett Hampson to a one-year contract. Welcome to Kansas City, Garrett! pic.twitter.com/4t6EJTHzOC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 29, 2023

Team sources said Hampson's one-year contract is worth $2 million, per Anne Rogers of the Royals' official website.

The Royals love Garrett Hampson's versatility

Kansas City liked Garrett Hampson's versatility in the infield and his ability to get on base. Hampson's speed and right-handed bat also made him a valuable addition to the Royals' lineup.

Royals manager JJ Picollo summed up Hampson's abilities on Wednesday.

“He's a player we've had a lot of interest in over the last couple of years, and when we thought about the offseason, we were thinking about how we need to put a team together and what we need,” Picollo said.

“And that's a full roster – a deep roster. The more versatility you can get, the better off you're going to be…With Garrett, we're getting somebody (who) can play the infield, somebody who can play the outfield, obviously fits the right-handed piece for us,” JJ Picollo added.

“There's a speed element to his game, got on base at a high percentage last year. These are all things that we targeting through the offseason,” Picollo concluded.

The 29-year old Hampson just concluded his sixth season in the majors. He spent his first five MLB seasons with the Rockies from 2018 to 2022. Hampson batted .276 and recorded three home runs and 23 RBIs in 91 games for the Marlins this past season.

The rebuilding Royals have been active in the offseason. They traded for former Atlanta Braves starter Kyle Wright on November 18. Kansas City swung a trade for reliever Nick Anderson that same day.

The Royals have never made the postseason since winning the World Series eight years ago. Will that trend change in 2024? Let's wait and see.