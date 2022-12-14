By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Carlos Rodon is still without a team, but it’s just a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. That being said, it doesn’t appear that the St. Louis Cardinals could be that team, with sources of Kate Woo of The Athletic saying that the pitcher is likely no longer on the radar of the Cards.

But in terms of fortifying a rotation instead of eventually having to scramble to patch it? That’s where the Cardinals could really use some outside help. Though multiple people within the organization were hopeful left-handed free agent José Quintana would return to St. Louis after playing such a pivotal role in the team’s second-half turnaround, the Mets had other plans, swooping in and inking the veteran a two-year, $26 million deal. Of the remaining free-agent pitchers, Carlos Rodón is the highest remaining starter on the market, though according to sources, it’s unlikely the Cardinals would shell out the years and money Rodón is coveting at this time.

Carlos Rodon is believed to be looking for a contract that is worth around $200 million, which another team outside of the Cardinals would be willing to shell out.

Carlos Rodon would be quite an addition to the team that lands him eventually. Last season with the San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.0128 WHIP. Over the last two seasons, Rodon has collected a 27-13 record and a 2.67 ERA to go with a 2.42 WHIP and an ERA+ of 157.

Cardinals starters posted just a 10.5 fWAR, which was good for only 16th in the majors.