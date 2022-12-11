By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Many of the top names on the free agent market in the MLB this offseason have already come off the board. One guy who is still hanging around is star pitcher Carlos Rodon, and the longer he stays on the market, the more money he is likely to make. That’s because pitching needy teams are continuing to join the fray for his services.

Rodon is being pursued by several different teams, with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees currently leading the way. However, it sounds like another mystery team has joined in on the race, which could add more intrigue to Rodon’s already very interesting situation. While the third team here is labeled a mystery, many believe that the team in question is the St. Louis Cardinals, which would certainly be an interesting turn of events.

Via Jon Heyman:

“There’s a mystery team in on Rodon, and it’s believed to be the Cardinals (so maybe it’s not such a great mystery after all).”

The Cardinals do have a need for a top end starter to lead their rotation, and that need became even more pressing after Jose Quintana departed for the New York Mets in free agency. St. Louis has already handed out a big deal to Willson Contreras, and it sounds like they may not be done just yet.

For now, the Giants and Yankees will likely remain the frontrunners to land Rodon, but it looks like several other teams are also in on the fun, including the Cardinals. Whether or not they land Rodon, or are actually the mystery team in the first place, will be worth keeping an eye on, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Carlos Rodon is going to get absolutely paid this offseason; the only question is who is going to be signing his checks.