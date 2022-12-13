By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have been known to be interested in free agent Carlos Rodon throughout the offseason. As the Yankees reportedly prepare to make a formal offer, more details about exactly what Rodon is looking for have been reported.

According to John Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are expected to make that formal offer on either Monday or Tuesday. He went on to report that Rodon is seeking a seven+-year deal at $200+ million.

“The initial indication is that Rodon seeks seven-plus years $200 million plus,” Heyman said. “While the Yankees seem reluctant to go that length, they also seem very serious and hopeful about this pursuit.

Rodon is considered one of the headliners of this year’s free agency class. He is coming off a season in which he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and a 237/52 K/BB ratio. He had the third most strikeouts and tied for 12th lowest ERA in the MLB.

Over his eight-year MLB career, Carlos Rodon has compiled a 56-46 record with a 3.60 ERA and a 947/319 K/BB ratio. After struggling through the first six years in the big leagues, Rodon has re-invented himself over the last two with the White Sox and Giants. Over his past two seasons, Rodon has a 27-13 record with a 2.63 ERA and a 422/88 K/BB ratio.

The Yankees have already signed Aaron Judge. However, signing Rodon to a long-term contract would give New York a powerful 1-2 punch atop their lineup with the former Giant joining Gerrit Cole. Rodon would help solidify the starting rotation for a Yankees team trying to win the World Series.