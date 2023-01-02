By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or keep him on the roster.

The Game Day’s Daniel Preciado wrote on Twitter that he feels the Dodgers will move Taylor. Although, it is unclear if he has any sources to back up his claim. Nevertheless, a Chris Taylor trade has been discussed by many as the Dodgers look to stay under the luxury tax amid Trevor Bauer’s uncertainty.

Chris Taylor is set to make $15 million in 2023. The versatile veteran will then make $13 million in 2024 and 2025 with a $12 million club option for the 2026 campaign. His deal is large enough to impact the luxury tax threshold. However, teams would likely still inquire about dealing for Taylor if he were to hit the trade block.

As for Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers are expected to release him. With that being said, an official decision has yet to be made. LA has until January 6th to decide on Bauer’s future with the ball club. If they end up releasing the former NL Cy Young winner, the Dodgers will still owe him $23 million.

The Dodgers could bring in outside help prior to Opening Day. But it seems as if their roster is mostly set for the 2023 season. The odds of a Chris Taylor trade are slim regardless of what ultimately happens with Trevor Bauer. But it will be something to monitor moving forward.