MLB free agency is slowing down. The only superstar free agent who’s not technically signed to a contract is Carlos Correa at this juncture. However, he is expected to work things out with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. They are reportedly in the market for pitching depth and would benefit from adding another bat or two.

Although there aren’t many impactful free agents remaining, there are still a few available names that would benefit the Dodgers’ roster in 2023. Without further ado, here are 3 free agents the Dodgers must consider signing.

Dodgers could land a former rival in Jurickson Profar

Jurickson Profar, who previously played in San Diego with the Padres, is a player the Dodgers need to consider signing. He’s technically a left fielder but can play all over the diamond.

Los Angeles has seen success with versatile utility men in the past. Kike Hernandes and Chris Taylor made names for themselves in LA by playing multiple positions. With that being said, the Dodgers could also have Profar take over LF duties and move Chris Taylor to CF.

Profar blasted 15 home runs for San Diego while playing in 152 games in 2022. He is a player who can spark a rally on offense and make a highlight reel play on defense.

Andrew Chafin

Andrew Chafin has quietly emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball over the past few years. He spent 2022 in Detroit with the Tigers, posting a quality 2.83 ERA. In 2021, the left-hander recorded a sparkling 1.83 ERA between the Cubs and Athletics.

The Dodgers have a number of capable relief options on their roster, per CBS Sports. But Chafin is versatile in a sense, as he can perform different tasks in relief. He’d likely end up becoming a value asset out of the ‘pen.

Whether LA wants him to close games or simply face left-handed hitters, the Dodgers need to consider adding Andrew Chafin.

Corey Knebel

This is the wild card selection. Injuries are something to monitor when it comes to Corey Knebel. But he’s a quality right-handed reliever who previously pitched for the Dodgers in 2021. And Knebel found success in LA, ultimately posting a 2.45 ERA in 28 games. He spent the 2022 season in Philadelphia with the Phillies, pitching to the tune of a 3.43 ERA in 46 games.

Knebel relies on a solid fastball to go along with impressive breaking stuff. And given LA’s ability to get the most out of their pitchers, Knebel may have interest in re-joining the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers thoughts

Dodgers free agency has been underwhelming for the most part. The additions of JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard could payoff in 2023. But the Dodgers’ all-around roster is still sharp.

However, adding depth never hurts. And LA has displayed a willingness to bring in potential X-Factor type players in the past. Jurickson Profar’s versatility and sneaky pop would benefit LA without question. Knebel and Chafin’s bullpen prowess would provide an extra layer of relief for Dave Roberts and the ball club.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers approach the remainder of the offseason. Their roster is already talented enough to compete in the National League. But for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations, taking a chance on these 3 free agents is worth the risk.