Dallas Keuchel, who won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017, has had interest from multiple MLB clubs in 2023, according to The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli.

“Free agent starter Dallas Keuchel, who pitched for the Rangers last season, has continued to throw at his offseason home in Arizona with a fastball clocked between 88-91 mph,” Ghiroli wrote on Monday. “The 35-year-old veteran lefty has had interest from multiple clubs, but remains unsigned.”

Keuchel would likely only be deployed as a depth option with any MLB team, as the former AL Cy Young winner has declined over the years. He was tagged for 62 runs in just 60 2/3 innings between the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers last season.

Over the past two campaigns, he’s pitched to an abysmal 6.35 ERA over 222 innings, and his strikeout rate, which sat at 23.7 percent during his Cy Young season in 2015, was down to 14.9 percent in 2022.

“Keuchel took a minor league deal with the D-backs after being released by the White Sox in 2022, and he took another minor league pact in Texas after Arizona released him,” wrote Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors on Monday.

“He’ll likely need to take another minor league deal and head to Triple-A somewhere if he’s going to break back through to the big league level. There’s minimal risk in seeing if he can maintain his current velocity over the course of a full start and perhaps rebound to some extent.”

It’ll be interesting to see if any team takes a chance on the former ace in 2023; Dallas Keuchel did pitch to a 4.00 ERA from 2018-21, and could potentially regain that form with the right team.

Still, the two-time All-Star could still have some gas left in the tank.