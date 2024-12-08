The Kansas City Royals surprised many people when they decided to be active in free agency last offseason. President of baseball operations J.J. Picollo acknowledged the restlessness that permeated the clubhouse and fan base, and with a green light from ownership, he brought in crucial difference-makers like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. Stunning results followed in 2024.

Fresh off an appearance in the American League Division Series, the front office will be expected to upgrade the roster even further. That can be a downright chore for a team with KC's payroll, though. Picollo might have to get more creative this go-around. Those who closely watched the Royals' thrilling, drought-ending season know that the lineup could use a boost.

MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr., RBI machine Vinnie Pasquantino and franchise great Salvador Perez vaulted the club to the top in most offensive categories, but more balance will be needed if Kansas City is going to vie for a championship. An understated move, if it is the right one, could move the team closer to that ultimate standard.

MLB insiders are outlining the potential offseason wish list. Be forewarned, though. It does not dazzle.

Is there an inexpensive player who can help lift Royals to next level?



“The Royals’ preference is for a left-handed hitter,” The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon write.” Jurickson Profar, a switch-hitter, likely will be out of their price range. A more likely target is Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Seattle Mariners. The return of free agent Adam Frazier is a possibility as well, and a trade for Mets third baseman Brett Baty also would make sense.”

Although things are unquestionably better, fans just got a brutal reminder that their beloved Royals will never be true inhabitants in the land of luxury. Savvy talent evaluation and shrewd deals are how this team can build on its 2024 success.

Rojas batted .225 with eight home runs and a .641 OPS in 142 games for the M's this past season. His value lies most in his defensive versatility (nine outs above average, per Baseball Savant), which might make him an upgrade over Frazier. Baty is another interesting option if the Royals decide to scour the trade market. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has been unable to stick with the New York Mets, posting a .215 batting average and .325 slugging percentage in 169 games, but a fresh start could be the shot in the arm he needs.

J.J. Picollo hopes that he has already improved his position player group after acquiring 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and former top-100 MLB prospect Joey Wiemer form the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Brady Singer. A couple more additions, and the Royals should be equipped to vie for their first AL Central title since 2015.

That is what the new normal must be going forward.