The Cincinnati Reds have officially traded second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer. The move addresses significant needs for both teams as they prepare for the 2025 season.

“Trade: The Kansas City Royals are acquiring outfielder Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds, according to sources familiar with the deal.” via Robert Murray, first reporting part of the deal on X, formerly Twitter. Later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com confirmed the full scope of the trade: “The Reds are trading Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to the Royals for Brady Singer, per source.”

Brady Singer, 28, joins a Reds rotation that has been bolstered this offseason. In 2024, Singer posted a 9-13 record with a 3.71 ERA across 32 starts and 179 2/3 innings for the Royals. Over his five-year career, Singer has a 36-44 record with a 4.28 ERA in 127 games (124 starts).

Reds, Royals make a blockbuster trade

Singer’s durability and consistency immediately boost a Reds pitching staff that struggled with injuries last season. He joins a rotation already featuring All-Star Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and free-agent addition Nick Martinez. The Reds also expect contributions from promising prospect Rhett Lowder, who impressed with a 1.79 ERA in six starts during his 2024 debut.

After more than a year of trade rumors, Cincinnati has finally moved Jonathan India, the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year. India hit .253 with a .357 on-base percentage, 15 home runs, and 58 RBIs in 2024. With the emergence of young talent like Matt McLain, who is expected to take over at second base, and other infield prospects on the rise, the Reds viewed India as expendable. This move also clears space for Santiago Espinal, who avoided arbitration with a $2.4 million deal, to potentially earn playing time.

The Royals gain two key players in the trade. India, a steady presence at the plate and a former Rookie of the Year, addresses Kansas City’s leadoff concerns and brings experience to their infield. Wiemer, 25, offers upside as an outfielder with potential power and speed. While he played only two games for the Reds after being acquired midseason, Wiemer’s defensive abilities and promise at the plate make him an intriguing addition to the Royals' roster.

This trade reflects the Reds’ focus on fortifying their rotation for a playoff push, while the Royals acquire versatile, controllable players to complement their roster. As the offseason progresses, both teams may continue to make moves, but this deal already sets the tone for their plans in 2025.