Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams.

The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the odds of seeing Verlander in pinstripes are not high and the possibility of him returning to the Astros is certainly in play.

“The Yankees’ confidence level on Verlander is low,” writes Heyman. “He returned to the Astros after they pursued him with similar dollars last winter and they wouldn’t be surprised if he returned again following his third Cy Young award and Houston’s first legitimate World Series title.”

Verlander, despite the fact that he will be 40 years old when next season starts, is a hot commodity after posting one of the best seasons of his legendary career. He pitched just 175.0 innings after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery but was tremendous on the mound. He posted a 1.75 ERA, the best in MLB and of his career, along with 185 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.829 with Houston.

The Yankees could use pitching upgrades around Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes but Justin Verlander likely will not be the guy to help them out. Although the fit would be very good, New York may not be able to lure the superstar away. The Yankees will hope that he chooses a team other than the reigning champion Astros if he decides to not sign with them.