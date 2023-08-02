Heading to the MLB trade deadline, there were talks about the New York Yankees potentially becoming sellers. The Pinstripes are still in the hunt for a postseason berth, but at 55-51 and in last place in the AL East, it's understandable why they were thinking of just giving up on the season. In the end, Brian Cashman and his front office decided to stand still from selling and instead shifted their focus on competing with the roster they have.

Cashman admitted that they headed into the deadline as “opportunistic buyers and opportunistic sellers.” They eventually became “cautious buyers,” but as the deadline passed, they didn't really do much on both ends. The Yankees did a minor deal at the last minute, acquiring relief pitcher Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox. However, it's not really the kind of trade that moves the needle for the team.

In explaining their lack of activity at the trade deadline, Cashman revealed that teams weren't interested in meeting their price tag for the players they have. With that in mind, they quickly pivot to just staying in “the course.”

“We're in it to win it. We stayed the course. We've got Nestor coming back as well as Loaisiga soon. We know that we have better baseball in us, although we haven't shown that and proven that. But we've got two more months to show that now,” Cashman said, via team insider Bryan Hoch.

For what it's worth, it's exactly the stance that Aaron Judge wanted the team to take. The veteran slugger still believes his team can make it to the postseason, and so before the deadline, he emphasized his desire to win.

Judge didn't want the Yankees to become sellers, and they didn't. Hopefully, though, New York's decision will yield positive results in the remainder of the campaign.