The New York Yankees are expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason. While their main goal will be to re-sign free agent superstar Juan Soto, another one of their priorities is becoming clear at the General Manager Meetings.

The Yankees are “among the most aggressive teams in speaking with reps for free-agent relievers” according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

Morosi added that the reason the Yankees were being so aggressive in the relief pitcher market is because three of their top relievers, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill, are all free agents.

The bullpen was one of the biggest issues for the Yankees during their disastrous World Series performance. Whether it was Boone choosing to use starting pitcher Nestor Cortes instead of Hill in the 10th inning of Game 1 or Kahnle blowing the Yankees' lead and allowing 2 runs during his eighth inning appearance in Game 5, it is clear that the Yankees need some bullpen upgrades.

While it may make sense to bring back either all of or a combination of Holmes, Kahnle or Hill, based on Morosi's comments it looks like the Yankees are also prepared to explore other options.

Potential free agent relievers the New York Yankees could sign

All signs point towards the Yankees being willing to spend big this offseason. That means that if the bullpen is a priority for them, expect them to target some of the biggest names.

The top free agent bullpen arm this offseason is former San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott. An All-Star in 2024, in 72 games with the Miami Marlins and the Padres, Scott recorded 22 saves and had a 1.75 ERA. Scott also was excellent in the postseason for the Padres, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the Wild Card Round against the Atlanta Braves and the National League Division Series against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other potential names that the Yankees could go after include former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman and former Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen.

The Yankees could even pursue a reunion with two veteran names, David Robertson, who is entering his age-40 season and Aroldis Chapman, who is entering his age-37 season.

Whoever the Yankees end up either getting or bringing back, it is clear that they understand that the bullpen is an area of concern, and something that needs to be improved in order to get back to the World Series in 2025.