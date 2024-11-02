The New York Yankees secured the services of 31-year-old reliever Luke Weaver, who bounced back from a difficult blown save in the ALDS, after picking up the club option for the 2025 season, per New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez.

Weaver, a journeyman right-hander, spent most of his career toiling as an ineffective starter for the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2023, the Yankees claimed Weaver off of waivers. They began using him as a reliever in 2024 and plugged him as a closer after Clay Holmes lost the job in September. Weaver finished the 2024 season with a 7-3 record, 84 innings pitched with a 2.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 103 K.

Retooling the Yankees for another World Series run

The Yankees' starting pitching was supposed to be a team strength, but ultimately, it let them down in the World Series. John Smoltz even said Gerrit Cole's performance in Game 5 was the best he's ever seen, so take that for what it's worth. But where do the Yankees go from here?

Securing Weaver makes sense, but the Yankees need to overhaul their bullpen after injuries and minor league reassignments reshaped the staff over the 2024 season.

The bigger question is whether or not New York will step up to give Juan Soto the payday he deserves. He will likely command at least half a billion dollars over the life of his upcoming free-agent contract.

Nearly a dozen teams expressed interest in Soto after the World Series, per the New York Post's Mike Puma.

“Roughly a dozen teams have checked in on Soto (it’s believed the Mets are among them) in the aftermath of the Yankees’ loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday,” Puma reported. “The Mets’ interest is no surprise: The 26-year-old outfielder is the premier player on the market, and the team has a need for another bat and the payroll flexibility.”

The Yankees will also have to spend to bring back Alex Verdugo, who is an unrestricted free agent, and spoke about realizing his time in New York may be over after the World Series.

“Yeah, I just really started thinking about it right now, honestly. It's gonna be hard. This is the closest group of guys I've been with. You're getting me emotional, man, just because of how much they mean to me and how much they accepted me and let me in. We've got some things to think about, but I definitely want to be back in pinstripes to help us win one.”

Other unrestricted free agents from the Yankees' roster include Gleyber Torres, Tommy Kahnle, Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Tim Hill.