There seems to be some movement happening with regard to a potential trade of San Diego Padres superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, per Andy Martino of SNY.

“The Yankees have already had one preliminary conversation with the San Diego Padres this offseason about superstar outfielder Juan Soto, league sources say. Talks have not yet progressed beyond that initial check-in.”

Although nothing concrete appears to have come out yet of that initial discussion, it's still a step closer to the completion of a high-profile trade that would send one of the best hitters in the game today to the biggest baseball franchise in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees are coming off a disappointing 2023 MLB campaign, having finished just fourth in the American League East division with an 82-80 record to miss the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. Among the chief culprits to their letdown season is their offense. The Yankees finished the 2023 regular season just 19th in the big leagues in wRC+ (94) and only 24th in wOBA with .304.

Soto, meanwhile, was part of an extremely frustrating 2023 Padres squad, which, despite a star-laden roster, missed the playoffs and concluded with just an 82-80 record — good for only third in the National League West division.

The idea of Soto making Bronx his MLB home is salivating for Yankees fans, to say the least. Pairing him with Aaron Judge should invigorate New York's offense which has been carried almost singlehandedly by the 2022 AL MVP.

Soto, who was traded by the Washington Nationals to the Padres in August 2022, signed a one-year deal worth $23 million with San Diego in January 2023. He will enter his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2024.