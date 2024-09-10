The late James Earl Jones, a titan of stage and screen, brought joy to millions through his diverse roles in film and theater. While the noted University of Michigan alum's voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King are iconic, his contributions to baseball-themed films have left an indelible mark on the hearts of a few generations. Major League Baseball and Michigan football joined stars from around the world in sharing clips to remember the beloved 93-year-old actor.

James Earl Jones passed on September 9, 2024. This is a time for good memories, however, and MLB started with a callback to when America shed a proud tear hearing his soothing voice sing the national anthem.

That was just the start of the celebration, which was led by Earl Jones' alma mater.

Michigan offers up several James Earl Jones memorials

The University of Michigan put out a touching video highlighting just a few of James Earl Jones' many accomplishments. The once UM pre-med major was forever a Michigan football fan after all. One with two Tony Awards, two Emmy awards, one Grammy, an honorary Academy Award, and a Tony Lifetime Achievement Award. The ending was fitting for a champion of life.

“The most recognizable voice in the galaxy…,” claimed Michigan. “…and a lifelong Wolverine.”

And that fandom was recognized by the Michigan football social media channels with a longer video highlighting the voice and smile known around the world. Michigan reactions were universally in agreement. This was better than what the Wolverines put on the field against Texas.

UM President Santa Ono also put out a statement.

“Mourning the death of University of Michigan graduate James Earl Jones,” said Ono. “Your inspirational career and your inspiring words – heard at every home game – move us as a university community. We will miss you. RIP.”

James Earl Jones was born into 1931 Mississippi. He knew the struggles of not only the Depression but of all the other inherent ills of the Deep South. The EGOT winner was also outspoken in his own way, earning the respect and admiration of everyone along the way.

More than a voice

New Orleans native Wendell Pierce took to X, formerly Twitter, to share more than a few tear-jerking words.

“This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity. James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs. By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behavior in others and the intangible, ever-present soul. He was a once-in-a-generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture.”

James Earl Jones left us all with one of the best introduction videos in all of college football. Alejandro Zuniga captured the crowd on Labor Day Weekend. The Michigan reactions say it all.