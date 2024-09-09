The voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series, James Earl Jones, has passed away at 93.

It was announced on September 9, 2024, that Jones had passed away in his home in Dutchess County, New York. His representatives confirmed the tragic news to Deadline.

Perhaps best associated with his role in Star Wars, James Earl Jones is an EGOT winner. That means he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

Additionally, Jones is known for his theater work as well. He has starred in several Broadway productions, including Othello, Hamlet, and King Lear. He also starred in productions of Driving Miss Daisy and Cat On a Hot Tin Roof.

Star Wars star James Earl Jones' career

In 1964, Jones made his film debut in Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove. 13 years later, he starred in Star Wars (aka A New Hope).

He would subsequently reprise the role in the two sequels, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, in 1980 and 1983, respectively.

After over two decades away from voicing Darth Vader, Jones reprised the role in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Once Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) became Darth Vader, Jones took over the role again.

In the following years, Jones would reprise the role three more times. He makes a cameo in Rogue One, a spin-off movie, and Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the main saga. On the small screen, Jones voiced the role in several episodes of Star Wars: Rebels.

His other notable credits include Coming to America, Field of Dreams, The Hunt for Red October, and The Lion King. In The Lion King, Jones voiced Mufasa. In 2019, Jones reprised the role in Jon Favreau's live-action remake for Disney.

Jones' last movie role was in the long-awaited sequel to Coming to America, Coming 2 America. He starred in it alongside Eddie Murphy.

Throughout his career, Jones also had several roles in TV shows. He appeared in episodes of The Simpsons, Law and Order, Frasier, Will and Grace, and The Big Bang Theory.