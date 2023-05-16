What’s New In MLB The Show 23 Season 2?

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

MLB The Show 23’s Season 2 is chalk full of content. With things like the brand new Kaiju Series, Team Affinity 2, Ranked Season 2, May Topps Now Moments, and much more, MLB The Show 23 is enjoying it’s biggest update yet.

What is MLB The Show 23’s Kaiju Series?

Do you like MLB The Show 23? Do you also like famous Japanese mega-monster franchises like Godzilla or Ultraman? Then this arguably the best timeline to live in.

Don't get scared, it's just Coach with the Live Content Report for #MLBTheShow 23. ☔🦖 Kaiju Series, Incognito Series, new Stadium Props, and more. Buy Now: https://t.co/uIsUZzs1K2 pic.twitter.com/WUalMLx4GT — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 12, 2023

The Kaiju series, which is available in Other Programs, is essentially a reward system that enables you to collect player cards with high overalls. You can complete Moments, Missions, or play Conquest Maps and Showdown to progress through the program. It includes events (Only part 1 is available currently) for the chance to unlock a Kaiju series Lefty Grove at 10 wins, and Mike Mussina at 20 wins for your diamond dynasty squad. The Kaiju series cards all come with specialized artistic designs that represent the program they’re a part of.

Unfortunately, you can’t actually play as Godzilla and slug home runs all day. But, rewards in the program do include:

Mike Yastrzemski, CF San Francisco Giants (90 OVR)

Jerry Hairston Jr., SS Cincinnati Reds (90 OVR)

Zack Britton, CP Baltimore Orioles (91 OVR)

Keith Hernandez, 1B New York Mets (92 OVR)

David Robertson, RP New York Yankees (92 OVR)

Warren Spahn, SP Atlanta Braves (94 OVR)

Harold Baines, RF Chicago White Sox (94 OVR)

Joe Torre, 3B St. Louis Cardinals (95 OVR)

Hunter Renfroe, RF Los Angeles Angels (96 OVR)

Brandon Lowe, 2B Tampa Bay Rays (96 OVR)

Stephen Strasburg, SP Washington Nationals (97 OVR)

Billy Williams, LF Chicago Cubs (97 OVR)

*Diamond Duos 14 Choice Pack can also be earned through this program

The program includes three stadiums (The City, At Sea, and Their World), all which feature unique looking monsters overlooking the ballpark (and with great seats, by the way). It’s also really cool how they added details like destroyed buildings and blocked roads. A face off boss-battle against pitcher Stephen Strasburg which earns progression is also available.

May Topps Now, Team Affinity 2 (TA2) Incognito Series, and Ranked Season 2

May Topps Now week 1 was also released, and lets you re-live historical moments in recent baseball history. These moments and missions can be played to earn the following items:

Jose Trevino, C New York Yankees (90 OVR)

Miguel Amaya, C Chicago Cubs (90 OVR)

Matt Mervis, 1B Chicago Cubs (90 OVR)

Riley Greene, CF Detroit Tigers (91 OVR)

Brett Sullivan, C San Diego Padres (92 OVR)

J.P. France, SP Houston Astros (92 OVR)

Alex Call, LF Washington Nationals (92 OVR)

Kevin Pillar, LF Atlanta Braves (93 OVR)

Eric Haase, DH Detroit Tigers (94 OVR)

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Baltimore Orioles (95 OVR)

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP Detroit Tigers (95 OVR)

Team Affinity 2 introduces the new Incognito series, which features some of the most well known MLB nicknames in history. It includes 30 moments (one for each TA2 boss), new missions, showdowns and conquest maps. All this can be done to earn progress National and American League TA2 Programs. Season 1’s Charisma series was popular among the fans, so it stands to reason that the Incognito series will replicate that success.

One Incognito Series card announced was Tim “Rock Raines (97 OVR) who is available on the National League East Reward Path.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In case you missed the first ranked season, worry not. Ranked season 2 offers ways to raise your rating by playing in 1v1s, or co-op matches with 2v2 or 3v3 options. You can earn things like the World Series Choice Pack featuring three 99 overall players (Ian Kinsler, Stan Musial, and Nolan Ryan)

Roster Updates – Attributes and Texas Rangers Nike City Connect

Over 500 adjustments were made to both major and minor league players, as well as adding new diamond and gold card players. The emphasis on the update was for player attributes.

The new diamonds include:

Sean Murphy (85 OVR)

Marcus Semien (85 OVR)

Matt Chapman (85 OVR)

Joe Ryan (85 OVR)

Alexis Diaz (85 OVR)

Adolis Garcia (87 OVR)

The new golds include:

Alex Verdugo (80 OVR)

Vinnie Pasquantino (80 OVR)

Luis Arraez (80 OVR)

Lars Nootbaar (80 OVR)

Kevin Kiermaier (80 OVR)

Justin Steele (80 OVR)

David Robertson (80 OVR)

Anthony DeSclafani (80 OVR)

Nathan Eovaldi (80 OVR)

Bryan Abreu (81 OVR)

George Kirby (81 OVR)

Corbin Carroll (81 OVR)

Christian Walker (82 OVR)

David Bednar (83 OVR)

Masataka Yoshida (83 OVR)

Jonah Heim (83 OVR)

Yandy Diaz (84 OVR)

Randy Arozarena (84 OVR)

The Texas Rangers Nike City Connect uniforms are out, and boy, do they look clean. Note that new conquest maps are being added regularly, like one for this Mother’s day that just passed. Each one comes with unique skins and other items you can use to swag out your team’s gear. So don’t feel like you’ve missed out, as San Diego Studios is constantly releasing conquest maps with new gear.

Keep up to date with MLB The Show 23 Season 2

But that’s not all! MLB The Show 23 still has its challenge of the week program, which lets players earn official gear signed by the pros. The Mini-Seasons all gold challenge lets you build a team from all gold or common player items. Then, you can take that team and try to win the Mini Season Championship, where you can earn a Captain Series Player (Paul Goldschmidt or Kevin Gausman). So much can be done to earn rewards in the season 2 XP rewards path. It’s refreshing to now you aren’t just limited to one or two modes. If there’s a certain mode you don’t like, there’s plenty more that you can participate in to earn the rewards you want.

Many more card and player packs were announced, and many more still are. Players can also purchase the Alter Ego Choice Pack 1 (50,000 stubs) or get a new Mickey Mantle diamond card in Chase Pack 3. You can check out the MLB The Show Twitter, where updates for new cards are abundant right now.

We have made it to Diamond Duos 15! 💎 Look for 🦖Kaiju Series Gavin Lux and 💎 Big Maple around noon PT.https://t.co/8kx67ARDXd #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/zFRMVKSUun — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 16, 2023

For more information on MLB The Show 23, as well as other Baseball titles like Super Mega Baseball 4, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.