Metalhead’s newest iteration of their larger-than-life baseball video game series is back and bigger (literally) than ever. The game was announced on May 2nd and is the sequel to Super Mega Baseball 3. Here is some information on the Super Mega Baseball 4 release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Release Date: June 2, 2023

Super Mega Baseball 4 will release on June 2nd, 2023, worldwide. Players can get three-days early access for pre-ordering. The game will come out for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Moreover, players can check out a new trailer from the developers below.

EA Play members can also get the game on May 30th for $4.99 (USD) a month or $29.99 annually. They can also purchase the game for a 10% discount.

Evidently, the game will feature two editions, Standard and Ballpark Editions. The Standard Edition ($49.99) will include:

Three day early access (if pre-ordered)

Base-game (with ability to upgrade to next-gen edition)

The Ballpark edition ($59.99) includes:

All of the above

Peril Point (Stadium)

Castillo Arena (Stadium)

Ciudad de Colores (Stadium)

Super Mega Baseball 4 Gameplay

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Visual Enhancements

Super Mega Baseball 4 retains much of the same gameplay elements as its predecessors. The game will include over 200 former professional players to choose from. Essentially, it’s good old-fashioned baseball video game but with big players in big stadiums.

Visually, the game will receive improvements in stadium lighting, camera movements, and cutscene animations. Six more stadiums are being added, tallying the number up to 20 playable arenas. Other improvements include audio and player model enhancements.

Shuffle Draft

Additionally, Metalhead is implementing a community requested feature called Shuffle Draft that, according to their website, “lets players pick a combo of Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster”. 55 new player traits have been added, making it 75 different player traits to enrich the roster-building experience.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Story

Super Mega Baseball 4 will have multiple league options that allows the player to choose between a league of fictional (Super Mega League) and historical legends (Legends League). The deep dive released today also shows that modes like Franchise and Season are available if you want to bring glory to your team.

Regardless of all the new features and additions, the game seems to keep consistent with the game’s look and feel of its predecessors.

Check out our gaming news articles for all the latest information from us.