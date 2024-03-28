MLB The Show 24's Season 1 XP Path Rewards in Diamond Dynasty Mode offer tons of rewards, including Packs, player items, stubs and more. Overall, Diamond Dynasty returns once again, following the same structure from last year. That means more XP Path Rewards to earn free in-game content over the course of the game's lifespan. Without further ado, let's check out all the Season 1 Rewards.

All XP Path Rewards For MLB The Show 24 Season 1

XP RequiredReward
5,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack
10,000 XP85 OVR Roberto Clemente
15,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack.
20,000 XP1,000 Stubs
27,500 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack
35,000 XPStadium Sound
42,500 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack
50,000 XP85 OVR Robin Roberts.
57,500 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack
65,000 XPStadium Sound
75,000 XP1,000 Stubs
85,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack
95,000 XPStadium Sound.
105,000 XP85 OVR Ryan Howard
115,000 XP1,000 Stubs
125,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1
135,000 XP85 OVR Bruce Stutter
150,000 XPProfile Banner
165,000 XPHitters Captain Choice Pack
180,000 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack
195,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1
210,000 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack
225,000 XPPitchers Captain Choice Pack
240,000 XP2,000 Stubs
260,000 XPHitters Captain Choice Pack
280,000 XP91 OVR Alfonso Soriano
300,000 XPProfile Icon
320,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1.
340,000 XPPitchers Captain Choice Pack .
360,000 XP2,000 Stubs
380,000 XPStadium Sound
400,000 XP93 OVR Mike Napoli
420,000 XP89 OVR Jim Palmer
440,000 XPStadium Sound.
460,000 XP3,000 Stubs
485,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1
510,000 XPProfile Icon.
535,000 XP89 OVR Trevor Story
560,000 XP3,000 Stubs
585,500 XP95 OVR Rollie Fingers
610,000 XPProfile Banner.
635,000 XP5,000 Stubs
660,000 XP92 OVR Billy Williams
685,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
710,000 XP5,000 Stubs
735,000 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack (x2).
760,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1
790,000 XP97 OVR Kyle Seager
820,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
850,000 XP5,000 Stubs
880,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1 (x2)
910,000 XPBallin' Is a Habit Pack (x2)
940,000 XPMLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
970,000 XP5,000 Stubs.
1,000,000 XPSeason 1 Boss Pack
1,030,000 XPHeadliners Pack 1 (x2)
1,060,000 XP7,500 Stubs
1,090,000 XPSeason 1 Boss Pack
1,120,000 XP10,000 Stubs
1,150,000 XPSeason 1 Boss Pack

Overall, that includes all rewards for MLB The Show 24 Season 1 XP Reward Path.

Season 1's rewards include over 50,000 Stubs, several highly rated player items, and several packs. You can use Stubs to purchase in-game content like player cards and equipment. Additionally, the 97 OVR Kyle Seager definitely highlights the list, adding a highly rated third baseman to your collection. The Season 1 Boss Packs grant players a choice between three highly rated players. However, choose wisely who you want to add to your collection.

How Do You Earn XP in MLB The Show 24?

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
MLB The Show 24 Update 3 Improves Gameplay In Several Modes

Massimo Marchiano ·

MLB The Show 24 How Do You Play Ranked Co-Op?

Massimo Marchiano ·

MLB The Show 24 Review Scores - Showin' Off

Massimo Marchiano ·

Overall, players can earn XP in MLB The Show 24 in multiple ways like:

  • Completing Road To The Show Program Player Tasks
  • Completing Events in Diamond Dynasty Modes, such as:
    • Conquest
    • Mini-Seasons
    • Team Affinity
  • *On-Field Activities – Home Runs, Strikeouts, etc.

However, a new XP Cap limits the XP gained from field activity to just 15,000 per day. However, playing RTTS and completing challenges across DD modes should earn you enough XP to earn all rewards. Furthermore, there's still plenty of time to earn all remaining rewards for Season 1. If you just keep playing, you'll eventually earn these rewards eventually.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know for The Show 24 Season 1 XP Rewards Path. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn all rewards. Furthermore, feel free to check out our guides for MLB The Show 24 on batting and pitching.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.