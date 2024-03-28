MLB The Show 24's Season 1 XP Path Rewards in Diamond Dynasty Mode offer tons of rewards, including Packs, player items, stubs and more. Overall, Diamond Dynasty returns once again, following the same structure from last year. That means more XP Path Rewards to earn free in-game content over the course of the game's lifespan. Without further ado, let's check out all the Season 1 Rewards.
All XP Path Rewards For MLB The Show 24 Season 1
|XP Required
|Reward
|5,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack
|10,000 XP
|85 OVR Roberto Clemente
|15,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack.
|20,000 XP
|1,000 Stubs
|27,500 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack
|35,000 XP
|Stadium Sound
|42,500 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack
|50,000 XP
|85 OVR Robin Roberts.
|57,500 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack
|65,000 XP
|Stadium Sound
|75,000 XP
|1,000 Stubs
|85,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack
|95,000 XP
|Stadium Sound.
|105,000 XP
|85 OVR Ryan Howard
|115,000 XP
|1,000 Stubs
|125,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1
|135,000 XP
|85 OVR Bruce Stutter
|150,000 XP
|Profile Banner
|165,000 XP
|Hitters Captain Choice Pack
|180,000 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack
|195,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1
|210,000 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack
|225,000 XP
|Pitchers Captain Choice Pack
|240,000 XP
|2,000 Stubs
|260,000 XP
|Hitters Captain Choice Pack
|280,000 XP
|91 OVR Alfonso Soriano
|300,000 XP
|Profile Icon
|320,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1.
|340,000 XP
|Pitchers Captain Choice Pack .
|360,000 XP
|2,000 Stubs
|380,000 XP
|Stadium Sound
|400,000 XP
|93 OVR Mike Napoli
|420,000 XP
|89 OVR Jim Palmer
|440,000 XP
|Stadium Sound.
|460,000 XP
|3,000 Stubs
|485,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1
|510,000 XP
|Profile Icon.
|535,000 XP
|89 OVR Trevor Story
|560,000 XP
|3,000 Stubs
|585,500 XP
|95 OVR Rollie Fingers
|610,000 XP
|Profile Banner.
|635,000 XP
|5,000 Stubs
|660,000 XP
|92 OVR Billy Williams
|685,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
|710,000 XP
|5,000 Stubs
|735,000 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack (x2).
|760,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1
|790,000 XP
|97 OVR Kyle Seager
|820,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
|850,000 XP
|5,000 Stubs
|880,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1 (x2)
|910,000 XP
|Ballin' Is a Habit Pack (x2)
|940,000 XP
|MLB The Show 24 Pack (x5)
|970,000 XP
|5,000 Stubs.
|1,000,000 XP
|Season 1 Boss Pack
|1,030,000 XP
|Headliners Pack 1 (x2)
|1,060,000 XP
|7,500 Stubs
|1,090,000 XP
|Season 1 Boss Pack
|1,120,000 XP
|10,000 Stubs
|1,150,000 XP
|Season 1 Boss Pack
Overall, that includes all rewards for MLB The Show 24 Season 1 XP Reward Path.
Season 1's rewards include over 50,000 Stubs, several highly rated player items, and several packs. You can use Stubs to purchase in-game content like player cards and equipment. Additionally, the 97 OVR Kyle Seager definitely highlights the list, adding a highly rated third baseman to your collection. The Season 1 Boss Packs grant players a choice between three highly rated players. However, choose wisely who you want to add to your collection.
How Do You Earn XP in MLB The Show 24?
Overall, players can earn XP in MLB The Show 24 in multiple ways like:
- Completing Road To The Show Program Player Tasks
- Completing Events in Diamond Dynasty Modes, such as:
- Conquest
- Mini-Seasons
- Team Affinity
- *On-Field Activities – Home Runs, Strikeouts, etc.
However, a new XP Cap limits the XP gained from field activity to just 15,000 per day. However, playing RTTS and completing challenges across DD modes should earn you enough XP to earn all rewards. Furthermore, there's still plenty of time to earn all remaining rewards for Season 1. If you just keep playing, you'll eventually earn these rewards eventually.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know for The Show 24 Season 1 XP Rewards Path. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn all rewards. Furthermore, feel free to check out our guides for MLB The Show 24 on batting and pitching.
