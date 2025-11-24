The Cleveland Browns have their new starting quarterback, and it's Shedeur Sanders, after he led the team to a 24-10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders made the right plays and also learned through his mistakes in the Week 12 win, and it was enough for the Browns to believe that he could lead them now and most likely for the remainder of the season.

Not only did the coaching staff see what he was capable of, but his teammates also saw the talent. Maliek Collins is one of those teammates, and he shared his thoughts about the rookie quarterback.

“The energy that comes with 12, he's a funny dude. He's a good dude to be around. He wants to be legendary, the way he prepares,” Collins said via Mary Kay Cabot.

Sanders has always had the confidence that he could lead the team, and the work started in training camp. It took some time, but he finally got his chance to show what he can do, it was nothing short of good. After the game, he spoke about not making excuses even when he was thrown into the fire.

“There is no excuse, you gotta go out there and perform,” Sanders said during the postgame press conference. “There's no choice, no question, nobody cares, Nobody cares if this was one week of prep. Who cares?”

He didn't stop there, and he believes the best is still yet to come as he gets more reps every week.

“Wining is crazy. It's amazing, you know. Off of one week of practice, Just one week of practice. So imagine what a full offseason would look like. It gets dangerous,” Sanders said.

It won't get easier for Sanders and the Browns, as they have to go up against the San Francisco 49ers next week. One thing for certain, Sanders isn't going to make any excuses.