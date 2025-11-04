The Toronto Blue Jays are not going to get over their loss in the World Series any time soon. It is likely to haunt this team throughout the offseason and while they will deny it in spring training and the first part of the 2026 season, it will be difficult for manager John Schneider and his players to get the loss out of their heads.

The Blue Jays dictated the pace of the seventh game until there was one out in the 9th inning. That's when Dodger spare part Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying and shocking home run. The Blue Jays had multiple chances to win the game in the 9th and 11th innings, but couldn't get it done.

In the 9th inning, Daulton Varsho couldn't get the winning home run on his infield grounder and potential World Series hero Ernie Clement was robbed of his status on an incredible catch by Andy Pages. In the 11th inning, Alejandro Pena could have made the difference when he came up with runners on 1st and 3rd with one out. Instead of slashing a pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto into the gap for the winner, he hit a double-play ground ball to Mookie Betts and the Toronto dreams turned into a nightmare.

Blue Jays must hold on to Bo Bichette

The Blue Jays will prepare for the 2026 season, and general manager Ross Atkins will have a lot of work to do if the Blue Jays are going to hold off the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

The first thing he must do is retain free agent shortstop Bo Bichette. He is a free agent and will be able to sign elsewhere in the weeks ahead, but it is the combination of Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that have made the Blue Jays one of the most dangerous teams in the American League.

Bichette suffered a sprained knee in September, but came back to compete in the World Series and he did his part to bring the championship north of the border. He opened the scoring in Game 7 with a mammoth 3-run home run off Shohei Ohtani and he delivered clutch hits throughout the World Series despite his injured status.

The 27-year-old Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 during the season with 18 home runs and a team-leading 94 runs. He is not considered a defensive asset at shortstop, and he may move to second base in the future. However, he is a game-changing hitter and it would be a major loss if he signed with another team.

He has a career batting average of .294 in seven seasons with the Blue Jays, and he has hit as many as 29 home runs and driven in a career-best 102 runs during the 2021 season.

Bichette has off-the-field attributes

In addition to his confidence, he is clearly one of the team's emotional leaders and his confidence radiates throughout the locker room. If the Blue Jays are going to put their seventh game loss out of their heads at some point in the season, it seems clear that the Bichette-Guerrero duo will play a key role in making that happen.

If Bichette leaves the Blue Jays, the team will have a huge void to fill. The team will likely struggle without him.

Blue Jays need to get a starting pitcher

The Blue Jays are going to count on Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt to anchor their pitching staff next year and both are expected to have solid years. However, there are other questions about those who will have a chance to start for the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer is 41 years old and he may not be back next year. Even if he is, can he make more than 15 starts in the season? Even that number seems too much to ask.

Jose Berrios was unable to pitch in the postseason because of elbow inflammation. Since there was no structural damage to the joint, Berrios could be back as a starter next season. However, will his elbow issues flare up again next season?

Trey Yesavage was a postseason hero for the Blue Jays as he had a 3-1 record with a 3.58 earned run average. He struck out 39 batters in 27.2 innings and the Blue Jays have high hopes for the 21-year-old right hander. However, he is not a proven commodity and the Blue Jays don't know if he will develop into a star or whether he needs more seasoning before he can be considered a dependable starter.

Picking up a free-agent starting pitcher like Framber Valdez from the Houston Astros or Ranger Suarez from the Philadelphia Phillies would help Schneider put together a starting staff that can compete all season. Both are front-line starters who can help the Blue Jays get back to the postseason again next year.