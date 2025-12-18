In the closing moments of John Cena's WWE retirement match, he tapped out with a smile on his face. This didn't sit well with everyone, and WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have their thoughts.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Rollins' upcoming role on Netflix's NFL Christmas Day broadcasts, they weighed in on the controversial ending. Lynch was adamant that she “wouldn't have tapped,” and that Cena “shouldn't have tapped.”

However, Rollins explained why Cena did it with a smile on his face. It appears he was “happy to be done,” and he was passing the torch to those who will continue to carry WWE into the future, such as Gunther and Lynch.

“I love John, and I think for me, the smile before the tap said everything, ” Rollins said, before continuing, “he was happy; he was happy to be done.”

Lynch jumped in, saying, “He was happy to give up. I would never.” Still, Rollins thinks there was a deeper meaning to the moment.

“He's contributed so much to our industry, arguably more than any other performer in the history of our company,” he explained. “He has done nothing but sacrifice his whole life to be an ambassador of goodwill for WWE.”

Once again, Lynch jumped in, pointing out that he then tapped out. Rollins said he “happily” did it, adding what he thought was going through Cena's mind.

Article Continues Below

“He said, ‘I've done enough. It is in good hands here. You, Becky Lynch, [the] Greatest Of All Time, take the reigns,'” Rollins theorized.

However, Lynch had a counterargument to Rollins' point. “I mean, Gunther got sent home for making him tap, so I don't know about that,” she said, referencing the Dec. 15 edition of Monday Night RAW, where Gunther was booed out of the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Rollins conceded that his wife may have a point. “Yeah, well, that's confusing,” he acknowledged. “I don't know what to say about that.”

Regardless, Cena has now left WWE in the very capable hands of younger stars. Rollins and Lynch are a power couple, and Gunther has now retired Goldberg and Cena.

Hopefully, they can pick up the slack and carry the company into the future. Cena gave up everything for the company, and now someone else will have to carry the burden.