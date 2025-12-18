The Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) in Week 16 in a challenging matchup. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their chances of winning aren’t great, as they’re dealing with a slew of injuries across their roster. A number of frontline star players missed Wednesday’s session, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams, who suffered a concussion during the Cowboys’ 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, remains in concussion protocol along with fullback Hunter Luepke, who also sustained a concussion during Sunday Night Football. Williams played 31 of 54 defensive snaps in that game before exiting. In 13 games so far this season, the 28-year-old veteran has been responsible for 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles, and 23 total tackles.

Meanwhile, Lamd missed practice due to an illness, not an injury. The 26-year-old receiver has played 11 games this season, racking up 63 receptions for 976 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.5 yards per catch on 99 targets. Worth noting, Lamb played against Minnesota last week, catching six passes for 110 yards after recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 14 when he landed hard on his head attempting a one-handed end zone catch in the 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to practice the following week. Minor illnesses are common this time of year, so expect the 4-time Pro Bowl player to suit up against Los Angeles.

Dallas’ Wednesday injury report also included several other players. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle), and fullback Tyler Luepke (concussion) did not participate in practice. Trevon Diggs (knee/hip), Josh Butler (knee), Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring), Phil Mafah (shoulder), Shavon Revel (knee), Payton Turner (ribs), Javonte Williams (neck), and Donovan Wilson (knee/hip) all participated in a limited capacity. Tight end Jake Ferguson, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, and tackle Nate Thomas were full participants.

After two straight losses, the Cowboys’ postseason hopes under head coach Brian Schottenheimer are all but gone, sitting at just a 1% chance. To make the playoffs, Dallas would need to win their final three games while hoping the Philadelphia Eagles lose all three of theirs. The Cowboys need Lamb and Williams to play if they want any shot at beating the Chargers.