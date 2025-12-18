The Dallas Cowboys have a slight chance of making the playoffs this year, but some fans still have a lot of hope regardless of the odds.

The Cowboys lost their last game against the Minnesota Vikings 34-26, which would have put them in better playoff contention with a 6-7-1 record. However, despite the odds, fans are still ready for the NFC East.

Fan reactions to Cowboys playoffs

“believing the cowboys will make the playoffs is my yearly humiliation ritual,” one fan wrote on X.

“Cowboys have 1% chance to make the playoffs,” another fan wrote.

Article Continues Below

Right now, the best the Cowboys could do is finish 9-7-1 and beat Green Bay for that last spot. It would also be a fight for Dallas against the Philadelphia Eagles, with them having a 9-5 record as of Week 16.

While there's a slight chance that the Cowboys can make the playoffs they are seemingly that already convinced its done for this year.

“You're a professional football player,” said Prescott. “You have to come to work and give your absolute best, regardless. Unfortunately, I'm sure the playoffs are out of the picture, but it's about taking pride in who you are as a man, and not only that and your job and everything that's gotten you to this point. I know for a lot of guys, it's just the business of the world, right?

“That's interviews for some people. You can't just give up. You can't just stop. You can't just say, ‘Oh, we're not going to the playoffs.' It's the National Football League. I just saw a team Thursday night that's not going to the playoffs beat a good team and knock them out. We've got to show up and just do our job, and that starts throughout the week.”

Their next games are against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders.