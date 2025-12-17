The Philadelphia Eagles will make their annual trip to the Nation's Capital to take on the Washington Commanders this Saturday. The Eagles are 9-5 and control their own destiny in the NFC East Division. It would take an ultimate collapse for them to lose it to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles have some banged-up stars on both sides of the ball. Linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter did not practice on Wednesday.

“Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter still sidelined for the Eagles. Johnson was featured on Hard Knocks working hard in his rehab and saying he'd hoped to return this week.”

Article Continues Below

With only one day of practice remaining in their short week, those three must be limited participants or better on Thursday to give them a shot at playing on Saturday.