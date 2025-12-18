The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled for an all-important showdown against the Seattle Seahawks this Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The game could very well determine who will win the NFC West title and the top seed in the NFC, as both Los Angeles and Seattle hold identical 11-3 records going into Week 16. The Rams just hold the tiebreaker over Seattle, as they defeated Sam Darnold and company, 21-19, back in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

But before the rematch gets going, the Rams have to get to Seattle first.

The Rams are having trouble on that end, with the team plane running into some trouble before the scheduled flight, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“The Rams’ team flight that was supposed to be leaving any minute now is expected to be significantly delayed due to an equipment issue with the plane, per sources. The team currently is working on alternative travel arrangements to prevent any further delays getting to Seattle,” Schefter wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rams are on a two-game winning streak rams going into this matchup against Seattle, which is also on a roll. Since that loss to Los Angeles, the Seahawks have won four games in a row, including their thrilling 18-16 victory over Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 15.

In the first meeting with the Seahawks, Los Angeles leaned on its opportunistic defense that intercepted Darnold four times. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford threw for 130 passing yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 15-of-28 completions, as Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a score on 12 carries.