The Atlanta Falcons received clarity on Kyle Pitts’ mindset following his historic Week 15 performance, as the tight end made it clear his focus remains on football and the teammates around him. With free agency approaching and the offense coming off one of its most productive outings of the season, Pitts’ comments added important context to his future in Atlanta.

Pitts delivered the best outing of his career in Week 15 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Drake London sidelined, the Falcons offense ran through him, revealing how dangerous he can be when featured. The timing of the performance also mattered, as it came with his rookie contract nearing its end.

The Falcons' Terrin Waack shared Pitts’ comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with the former Florida Gators standout during locker room availability at the team facility. The post provided insight into how the tight end views his future and why negotiations are not at the front of his mind.

“Personally, I don't think about the money. I don't think about contracts. I just think about being here in the moment with my teammates and my brothers because I get to see these guys every day and it's just fun being here with them. Whatever happens in the future happens.”

Pitts also addressed whether he wants to remain with the Falcons beyond this season, offering a message that resonated with fans and decision makers alike.

“I would love to be here. I love being here.”

The timing of those remarks stands out. Pitts became the first tight end since Shannon Sharpe in 1996 to post at least 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game. The performance strengthened his leverage ahead of the 2026 free agency cycle, while also underscoring his importance within the Falcons offense.

Atlanta now faces a pivotal decision. With Pitts healthy and producing at an elite level, the Falcons must weigh a long term extension against future cap flexibility. For now, the fifth year pass catcher remains focused on winning games and building momentum with the teammates around him.