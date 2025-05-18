The Arizona Diamondbacks received some good news over the weekend as right-hander Justin Martinez made a successful rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League, offering optimism about a return to the big-league bullpen in the near future.

Martinez, who landed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation, pitched one inning Saturday against the Giants' ACL squad. He retired all three batters he faced on just 10 pitches, striking out one. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Martinez followed the outing by throwing an additional 10 pitches in the bullpen — another positive sign in his recovery process.

“He’s getting very close,” Lovullo told reporters following the outing.

#Dbacks Justin Martinez pitched in ACL game today. Club still debating internally whether to activate him for Dodgers series Monday or send him to pitch in rehab game for AAA Reno on Tuesday night and activate afterwards for St.Louis series. Lovullo seems to favor the latter pic.twitter.com/tRfB83ONMT — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Martinez’s fastball didn’t quite reach the triple-digit velocity he was known for last season — when he averaged over 100 mph — it was a marked improvement from his last big-league appearance on April 30, when his velocity hovered around 95 mph. A rival scout confirmed that Martinez hit 97 mph with one pitch and sat 98–99 mph with the rest during Saturday’s outing, showing significant progress in terms of arm strength and overall health.

D-Backs could get their closer back soon

That increased velocity is particularly encouraging for a Diamondbacks bullpen that’s been dealing with its fair share of inconsistency, with a revolving door of arms trying to lock down late-inning roles. As noted in this week’s Closer Report, Arizona is still working to solidify its bullpen hierarchy — and Martinez could play a key role in that process once he's fully ready.

The team is now debating whether to activate Martinez ahead of their high-profile series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which begins Monday, or send him to Triple-A Reno for one more rehab outing on Tuesday before bringing him back in time for the following weekend’s series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Lovullo suggested the latter option may be the more likely scenario.

Martinez's potential return could offer a major boost to Arizona's bullpen depth and late-inning firepower, particularly with the team still evaluating closer responsibilities. The D-backs have been piecing together save opportunities using a mix of arms, and while some like Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel have been reliable, Martinez adds another dynamic element with elite velocity and swing-and-miss potential.

Arizona’s pitching staff as a whole is entering a key stretch, with ace Zac Gallen set to take the mound this week against the Colorado Rockies. Gallen, who is 7-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 15 career starts against Colorado, will look to rebound from a rough outing against the Dodgers on May 11. With Gallen stabilizing the rotation and Martinez nearing a return, the D-backs could be lining up reinforcements at just the right time.

For now, the club will continue to monitor Martinez’s progress closely. Whether his return comes against the Dodgers or Cardinals, his reentry into the bullpen could prove pivotal in Arizona’s quest to stay competitive in the NL West.