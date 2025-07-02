There aren't many rules to attending a Major League Baseball game, but one of them is to never interfere with a ball in play. One Arizona Diamondbacks fan didn't get that memo — any of the four times it's been delivered to him.

The fan, who interfered with a ball yet again on Monday, has been banned from Chase Field for the remainder of the season.

The latest instance of fan interference came in the eighth inning of the Diamondbacks' game against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants' Christian Koss hit a fly ball to deep left field that Arizona outfielder Tim Tawa was tracking. That's when the fan reached over and made the catch himself.

On review, umpires determined the ball would not have left the ballpark, so Koss was awarded second base. The Diamondbacks won the game anyway, 4-2.

The next day, Arizona released a statement about the matter.

“While our policy is not to publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference during last night's game,” the statement read. “This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025. This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct.”

That fan made it four years in a row that he has interfered with a ball in play.

You can’t make this up: this D-backs fan has now been part of an umpire review in each of the last four seasons 👀😅

Expand Tweet

In 2022, he reached over the left field fence to give Giants catcher Joey Bart an apparent home run before umpires ruled the play a double. The next year, that same fan helped Lourdes Gouriel to a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals on a play that was upheld. Last year, it came in the 10th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates off the bat of Eugenio Suarez. That was upheld s well, but after scoring four in the top half of the frame, the Pirates still won the game.