The Arizona Diamondbacks made the decision to sign Jordan Montgomery last offseason after he helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series. It was seen as a great move, but the lefty struggled immensely in 2024 with the team, sparking trade rumors.

Well, he remains with the Diamondbacks and continues to fight for the final spot in their rotation. Wednesday's spring training outing certainly helped his case, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames against the Colorado Rockies. Montgomery does appear to be generating trade interest from a “few teams” and that could grow after his impressive showing.

Via John Gambadoro:

“There has been recent interest from a few teams in trading for Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery. After a solid 2 2/3 scoreless outing today against Colorado in a spring training start there may be more.”

'24 couldn't have gone worse for the southpaw. He didn't pitch at all in spring training because he signed once the regular season began and those lack of reps affected Montgomery, going 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA. The Diamondbacks eventually axed him from the rotation and back in October, owner Ken Kendrick publicly blasted himself for making the decision to bring in Montgomery:

“If anyone wants to blame anyone for Jordan Montgomery being a Diamondback, you're talking to the guy that should be blamed,” Kendrick told Arizona Sports. “Because I brought it to [the front office's] attention. I pushed for it. They agreed to it — it wasn't in our game plan. You know when he was signed — right at the end of spring training. And looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did. It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I'm the perpetrator of that.”

Yikes. It's hard to imagine Montgomery and the Diamondbacks are on good terms after such remarks. Also, Brandon Pfaadt, who is competing with Montgomery for a rotation spot, just had a stellar outing against the San Diego Padres.

Perhaps a trade is best for both parties, but we'll have to see what happens. A change of scenery may be what Montgomery needs.