The Houston Astros made a quiet but calculated move during their series on the road against the Athletics in West Sacramento, acquiring power-hitting first baseman Wes Clarke from the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade adds minor league depth as Houston continues to navigate a competitive AL West playoff race that might come down to the last game.

The timing of the trade with the Brewers came just four days after Milwaukee picked up first baseman Andrew Vaughn, which created a roster logjam at Triple-A Nashville. With Clarke now blocked by Vaughn, Tyler Black, and Bobby Dalbec at the same level, the Brew Crew opted to move the 25-year-old in exchange for what is expected to be cash considerations or a low-level prospect.

BBWAA member Francys Romero first reported the move on X (formerly known as Twitter) informing the baseball world of the recent move.

“Source: The Brewers have traded 1B Wes Clarke to the Houston Astros. Clarke, 25, has belted 24 home runs over the last two seasons with Triple-A Nashville.”

Clarke brings a classic high-risk, high-reward profile. He’s a former 10th-round pick out of the University of South Carolina and has hit 72 home runs in the minors. His 2025 numbers at Triple-A Nashville include a .216 batting average, .352 on-base percentage, .358 slugging percentage, and six home runs in 46 games. He walks at a high rate but struggles with swing-and-miss issues, holding a strikeout rate over 30 percent.

Clarke is expected to join Houston’s Triple-A affiliate as a depth piece. With Christian Walker signed through 2027, and backup options like Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes available, there is no immediate MLB role for Clarke. However, the Astros often invest in power bats they believe they can refine through internal development.

Article Continues Below

For the Brewers, moving Clarke clears space and simplifies their crowded Triple-A Nashville depth chart. For the Astros, it represents a low-cost chance to develop a potential bench power bat who can contribute in 2026 or beyond if improvements are made.

Clarke has primarily played first base and designated hitter this season, with no catching appearances in 2025. While his contact issues are a concern, Houston’s system has a track record of developing players with similar tools.

As the AL West playoff race tightens, depth additions like Clarke could prove valuable in the long run. The Astros continue to build a system that can withstand injuries or cold stretches down the stretch, and Clarke fits that mold—a controllable, high-upside piece with long-term potential.