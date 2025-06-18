The Houston Astros made a quiet but calculated move during their series on the road against the Athletics in West Sacramento, acquiring power-hitting first baseman Wes Clarke from the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade adds minor league depth as Houston continues to navigate a competitive AL West playoff race that might come down to the last game.

The timing of the trade with the Brewers came just four days after Milwaukee picked up first baseman Andrew Vaughn, which created a roster logjam at Triple-A Nashville. With Clarke now blocked by Vaughn, Tyler Black, and Bobby Dalbec at the same level, the Brew Crew opted to move the 25-year-old in exchange for what is expected to be cash considerations or a low-level prospect.

BBWAA member Francys Romero first reported the move on X (formerly known as Twitter) informing the baseball world of the recent move.

“Source: The Brewers have traded 1B Wes Clarke to the Houston Astros. Clarke, 25, has belted 24 home runs over the last two seasons with Triple-A Nashville.”

Clarke brings a classic high-risk, high-reward profile. He’s a former 10th-round pick out of the University of South Carolina and has hit 72 home runs in the minors. His 2025 numbers at Triple-A Nashville include a .216 batting average, .352 on-base percentage, .358 slugging percentage, and six home runs in 46 games. He walks at a high rate but struggles with swing-and-miss issues, holding a strikeout rate over 30 percent.

Clarke is expected to join Houston’s Triple-A affiliate as a depth piece. With Christian Walker signed through 2027, and backup options like Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes available, there is no immediate MLB role for Clarke. However, the Astros often invest in power bats they believe they can refine through internal development.

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) emerges from the clubhouse to play his first game for the Giants against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning.
Rafael Devers’ first hit with Giants will have Red Sox fans seething moreJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) talks with GIancarlo Stanton (27) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees hits ugly low for just 7th time ever after loss to AngelsMatty Breisch ·
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) crosses home plate after hitting a home run to score Toronto Blue Jays third base Addison Barger (47) off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax (22) in the eithth inning at Target Field.
Blue Jays’ Addison Barger puts Diamondbacks to sleep with monster walk-off HRJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) reacts after a game against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts gets tossed from Padres clash after Shohei Ohtani HBPMatty Breisch ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field.
Cubs trade proposal lands Zac Gallen from DiamondbacksZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) hits a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Comerica Park.
Tigers’ Javy Báez doubles down with 2 home runs against the PiratesChristopher Hennessy ·

For the Brewers, moving Clarke clears space and simplifies their crowded Triple-A Nashville depth chart. For the Astros, it represents a low-cost chance to develop a potential bench power bat who can contribute in 2026 or beyond if improvements are made.

Clarke has primarily played first base and designated hitter this season, with no catching appearances in 2025. While his contact issues are a concern, Houston’s system has a track record of developing players with similar tools.

As the AL West playoff race tightens, depth additions like Clarke could prove valuable in the long run. The Astros continue to build a system that can withstand injuries or cold stretches down the stretch, and Clarke fits that mold—a controllable, high-upside piece with long-term potential.