With the Houston Astros preparing ahead of the trade deadline in July, the team got to work early and made a trade regarding a pitcher who had been struggling. As rumors have swirled around the Astros, the trade the team made Friday was dealing pitcher Forrest Whitley to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Currently in his second season in the MLB, Whitley has appeared in five games for Houston, where he threw 7.1 innings, amassing a 12.27 ERA to go along with eight strikeouts and six walks. In return, Houston is getting cash considerations per Rome.

Whitley is a former first-round pick taken back in the 2016 MLB Draft and finally made it to the majors in 2024, but only pitched 3.1 innings. With how he struggled this season, Houston designated him for assignment last Sunday, with all signs pointing to the end of his time with the team as manager Joe Espada explained how hard the decision was, according to MLB.com.

“Very difficult decision based on how hard he’s worked to get to the big leagues, the battle through injuries, but this is the part of the business that we’ve got to make tough decisions, and that was a tough one,” Espada said.

Astros' Joe Espada says Forrest Whitley's career is “not over”

Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (60) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Houston Astros News
Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of game two of the Wildcard round.
Astros’ Josh Hader continues perfect 2025 after shutting door on White SoxJosh Davis ·
Houston Astros third base coach Tony Perezchica (12) celebrates with Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) after a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Daikin Park.
Astros’ Isaac Paredes leaves White Sox game amid injury scareAlex House ·
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning.
Astros’ Framber Valdez makes franchise history not even Nolan Ryan achievedJosh Davis ·
Houston Astros right hand pitcher Miguel Ullola poses for a photo at the Houston Astros media day.
The next star prospect Astros must call up in 2025 MLB seasonZachary Howell ·
astros, Miguel Ullola
1 trade Houston Astros must avoid making before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers in game one of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park.
Astros’ Jose Altuve’s defensive future revealed amid prospect call-upJosh Davis ·

As the Astros' relief pitching is led by Josh Hader, Whitley could not find his groove with the team, which eventually led to the trade with the Rays. While Tampa Bay hopes to revive a possible MLB journey, Espada believes that will happen, even going as far as to say that his “career is not over” and speaks high;y on the amount of potential he has in himself.

“The stuff is really good, but we’re taking into consideration who’s [in] our bullpen and the way they’re performing, and performance does matter,” Espada said. “It was just a move that we needed to make at this time — a very difficult one.”

“His career is not over,” Espada continued. “I think he has a ton of potential, and I think he could use this time to reset. I would not be surprised to see somebody claim him. He’s talented. Right now, in the situation we’re in, there’s just no fit. We wish him the best, because I think this kid, once he figures it out, could be a weapon.”

At any rate, Houston is currently 38-30, which puts them first in the AL West as they start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.