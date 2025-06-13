With the Houston Astros preparing ahead of the trade deadline in July, the team got to work early and made a trade regarding a pitcher who had been struggling. As rumors have swirled around the Astros, the trade the team made Friday was dealing pitcher Forrest Whitley to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Currently in his second season in the MLB, Whitley has appeared in five games for Houston, where he threw 7.1 innings, amassing a 12.27 ERA to go along with eight strikeouts and six walks. In return, Houston is getting cash considerations per Rome.

Whitley is a former first-round pick taken back in the 2016 MLB Draft and finally made it to the majors in 2024, but only pitched 3.1 innings. With how he struggled this season, Houston designated him for assignment last Sunday, with all signs pointing to the end of his time with the team as manager Joe Espada explained how hard the decision was, according to MLB.com.

“Very difficult decision based on how hard he’s worked to get to the big leagues, the battle through injuries, but this is the part of the business that we’ve got to make tough decisions, and that was a tough one,” Espada said.

Astros' Joe Espada says Forrest Whitley's career is “not over”

Article Continues Below

As the Astros' relief pitching is led by Josh Hader, Whitley could not find his groove with the team, which eventually led to the trade with the Rays. While Tampa Bay hopes to revive a possible MLB journey, Espada believes that will happen, even going as far as to say that his “career is not over” and speaks high;y on the amount of potential he has in himself.

“The stuff is really good, but we’re taking into consideration who’s [in] our bullpen and the way they’re performing, and performance does matter,” Espada said. “It was just a move that we needed to make at this time — a very difficult one.”

“His career is not over,” Espada continued. “I think he has a ton of potential, and I think he could use this time to reset. I would not be surprised to see somebody claim him. He’s talented. Right now, in the situation we’re in, there’s just no fit. We wish him the best, because I think this kid, once he figures it out, could be a weapon.”

At any rate, Houston is currently 38-30, which puts them first in the AL West as they start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.