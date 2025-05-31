Unfortunately, just like last year, the 2025 Athletics campaign is about developing young talent rather than competing for a playoff berth. The front office was active during the offseason, signing starting pitcher Luis Severino to a franchise-record three-year, $67 million contract and extending Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler to long-term deals, but the team is still far away from relevance. Therefore, fans need other reasons to invest in the product.

Rookie outfielder Denzel Clarke just gave them one. In what was a memorable homecoming versus the Toronto Blue Jays, the impressive 6-foot-4 prospect incredibly scaled the wall and robbed catcher Alejandro Kirk of a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Clarke has displayed his defensive prowess during his first week of MLB action, but he took it to another level in Rogers Centre.

The highlight-reel play will rank high on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays and will make the rounds on social media, which alone is enough to put a big grin on the 25-year-old's face. But what will make this a lifelong memory is that it happened in his hometown, in front of his family and friends.

The Toronto native, who is the son of Olympic heptathlete Donna Clarke, flaunted his great genes and put on a show for all those who came out to support him. He also recorded two hits and an RBI. Although the Athletics suffered their fourth straight loss, falling 11-7, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick can at least leave the game with a huge confidence boost.

Denzel Clarke leaps UP to rob Alejandro Kirk a home run 🤯pic.twitter.com/pfVxrT25Af — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Have the Athletics found another player to join their rebuild?

Clarke is a work-in-progress at the plate, recording just three hits in his first 22 at-bats (at time of print). He should get the chance to work through the growing pains, however. The Athletics would surely love to find a long-term role for this exceptional athlete.

Rooker, Butler, Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers are all fixtures of this club, and Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz and now Denzel Clarke are determined to establish themselves as valuable core members. When the Athletics move to Las Vegas, they will want something exciting to sell to people. Home run heists could make for a compelling pitch.

Clarke will try to further ingratiate himself to fans when the A's get back at it on Saturday afternoon.