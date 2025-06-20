The Atlanta Braves are not having the season they had hoped for this year. Heading into Friday, the Braves are 34-39 and sit 10.0 games back in the National League East division. Additionally, Atlanta is 5.5 games back in the very competitive NL Wild Card race. With the Summer months here, and the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, the Braves have a decision to make. The next few weeks are going to determine whether or not Atlanta decides to become buyers or sellers at the deadline.

There is plenty of time left this year for the Braves to get back on track. As it stands right now, Atlanta is still looking to win. They have won seven of their last 10 games, including three in a row. However, the Braves are six games under .500 against teams with a winning record. With the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets being in the division, Atlanta needs to find a way to start beating good teams.

Still, it looks like Atlanta is going to try to win. They have young players locked up for a while, others that are doing a great job in their short time at Truist Park. Keeping that in mind, it is still possible for Atlanta to hit a rough stretch and become sellers at the deadline.

Below is one player the Braves should trade if they are sellers, and one that should go if they are buyers.

Chris Sale has to go if Atlanta becomes sellers

The Braves general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, has already stated that he will not be trading Chris Sale. With Sale not becoming a free agent after the season is over, Anthopoulos does not see any sense in trading their Cy Young pitcher. To be fair, the Braves really should not trade Sale.

On the season, Sale owns a 2.52 ERA, and 1.16 WHIP over 15 games started. In those games, the left-hander has accumulated 89.1 innings pitched, 114 strikeouts, just 26 walks, and opponents are batting .234 off him. He is well on his way to being in the top three of the Cy Young voting once again in 2025.

There are two reasons why the Braves would be smart to trade Sale if they have to become sellers.

The first reason is money. Sale is earning $22 million this year, and he has a $18 million club option for 2026. If the Braves want to save some money, they can easily trade Sale to a contending team and dump his contract. Along with that, Sale is an older pitcher. It would not be uncommon for him to start regressing moving forward — although there have been no signs of that right now.

The second is the return package Atlanta would get. Sale is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. If the Braves decide to trade him, they could get three or four top prospects from a contending team. If it is a team with a good farm system, like the Chicago Cubs, the Braves would get Major League-ready prospects in return.

Point being, if selling is the decision, Sale should be the first to go.

JR Ritchie Should be on the block if the Braves are buyers

Now, with the Braves not being sellers, it can only be assumed they will make some trades to improve their team at the deadline. As for what the team needs, Atlanta could use a true closing pitcher, and they could use some more power in their lineup. There are going to be a few players in each category that become available in the next few weeks. However, Atlanta will need to give up a prospect or two.

If the Braves want to solidify a trade for a top player at the deadline, they have to be willing to trade JR Ritchie. Ritchie is the No. 6 prospect in Atlanta's organization. It seems like giving up a lot with him being traded, but it could be the difference maker for a power-hitting bat, or a lock down closer.

This year, Ritchie has pitched across two levels. In both combined, the right-hander has a 1.97 ERA over 64.0 innings pitched. He has allowed just 35 total hits, struck out 62 batters, and walked 21.

Ritchie is in Double-A right now, and his ERA is a bit higher there. He has a 3.55 ERA over five starts, and 22.1 innings pitched. Ritchie is allowing a lower opponent batting average, and his strikeout numbers are a bit better.

With the way he is performing, it is looking like the 21-year-old could be ready for the big leagues within the next few years. Trading him would give the Braves a lot of leverage when trying to acquire an impact player at the deadline.