The Atlanta Braves are close to full strength heading into the All-Star break. Chris Sale's injury is one of the three that Braves manager Brian Snitker has in his starting rotation. Amid their struggles, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos do not want to let go of Sale, Ronald Acuna Jr., or the team's other stars.

A run to the top of the National League East seems out of the question for the Braves. At this point, it would take a lot for Atlanta to steal one of the NL wild card spots. However, the team has some bright spots that give fans hope. Acuna Jr. is an All-Star starter and has been electric since his return. Spencer Strider is back and working his way towards his former excellence.

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Atlanta is not entertaining any offers for Sale or any player under contract past this season. Anthopoulos and the Braves want to keep their roster together and try to contend when everyone comes back and is healthy. In their defense, Atlanta's roster is one of the best in the league on paper.

Sale's injury history is extensive, but his injury is not one that will impact him after he returns. If Snitker gets him and Spencer Schwellenbach back from the injured list, he has a formidable trio in his rotation.

At the plate, Acuna Jr. leads one of the most talented rosters in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, he, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson are the only ones playing with any kind of consistency. Because of that, Atlanta's season has been extremely underwhelming.

There is a path back to title contention for the Braves. However, it is unlikely that it happens this season. Despite that, Snitker, Anthopoulos, and the front office refuse to sell their players, even if their focus is shifting towards the 2026 season.