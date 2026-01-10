The Atlanta Braves claimed right-handed pitcher George Soriano off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. To create space on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated infielder Brett Wisely for assignment.

The Miami Marlins originally signed Soriano as an international free agent in August 2015, and he made his MLB debut in 2023. He spent parts of three major league seasons with Miami before Baltimore claimed him on November 5, 2025. After less than two months in the Orioles organization, the team designated the 26-year-old for assignment earlier this week following Baltimore’s roster shuffle involving Jhonkensy Noel and Marco Luciano, allowing the Braves to acquire him.

Across his major league career, Soriano has appeared in 72 games and pitched 118 innings. He has allowed 5.95 earned runs per nine innings over that period, with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. It hasn’t been a smooth run for him at the big league level. Soriano recorded a 6.75 ERA over 29⅓ innings in 2024, and things went from bad to worse in 2025 as he finished with an 8.35 ERA in 36⅔ innings with Miami, producing a 1.77 WHIP. Numbers aside, he continues to draw interest because of his raw arsenal, including an average fastball velocity north of 95 mph, and his history of success in the minors.

At the Triple-A level last season, Soriano produced strong results with Jacksonville. He recorded a 2.32 ERA over 42⅔ innings, struck out 28.8% of batters faced, limited walks to an 8.8% rate, and generated ground balls at a 55.7% clip. He was also part of a combined no-hitter on June 27, 2025, against the Nashville Sounds. He concluded the year with a 4-1 record, 49 strikeouts, and two saves in 29 Triple-A appearances.

Soriano has exhausted his final minor league option, leaving him in a precarious roster position. Even so, he has more than a year of major league service time remaining and is under team control for five additional seasons, with arbitration eligibility still two years away. Atlanta views him as bullpen depth, with the potential for either major league relief work or coverage at Triple-A Gwinnett if needed.

Wisely, who will turn 27 in May, was claimed by the Braves from the San Francisco Giants in September. He appeared in four games for Atlanta, went hitless, and drew three walks. Over 466 MLB plate appearances in his career, Wisely owns a .214/.265/.319 slash line. His minor league production has been solid, including a .276/.375/.436 line and a 113 wRC+ at Triple-A over the past three seasons, along with experience at all four infield positions and all three outfield spots.

Like Soriano, Wisely has exhausted his options and now enters waiver limbo, where he could be claimed, traded, or remain in the organization if he clears.