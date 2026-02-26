The Atlanta Braves are seeing ace Chris Sale honored in a unique way this spring, as the 2024 NL Cy Young winner received a Mizuno custom sword celebrating 17 years of loyalty to the Japanese brand. The moment combined the energy of Braves spring training with the business side of baseball, reinforcing Sale’s standing as a franchise anchor in Atlanta.

The tribute highlighted how deeply personal long-term brand loyalty can become for athletes navigating years of change and competition.

Sale, a nine-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champ, has worn Mizuno equipment throughout his entire career. The long-standing partnership came into focus on Wednesday when the brand surprised him with a ceremonial blade rooted in Japanese tradition.

Front Office Sports shared a video of the tribute to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, emphasizing the gesture and its symbolism.

“Mizuno honored Chris Sale for 17 years of loyalty to the Japanese brand with a custom sword.”

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 25, 2026

The post emphasized how uncommon this type of brand relationship is in modern sports. The custom sword was designed to represent honor and commitment, values deeply rooted in Japanese culture and central to Mizuno’s identity. Video from the spring training event showed Sale engaged and visibly appreciative, giving fans a personality-driven glimpse of the southpaw.

The timing adds context. Atlanta recently agreed to a one-year, $27 million extension for 2027 that includes a $30 million club option for 2028, keeping the NL Cy Young winner at the top of the Braves’ rotation. The recognition from the brand comes as optimism builds around another potential contending season.

The recognition further cements his leadership presence as Atlanta builds around proven production and veteran reliability, aiming to return to the postseason after missing October for the first time in seven years.

For the Braves, the scene reinforces stability. The 36-year-old lefty is still producing on the mound and embodying continuity off it. As spring training continues, that display of Mizuno loyalty symbolized by a custom sword serves as a reminder that long-term partnerships still matter in a rapidly shifting baseball landscape.