The theme during Atlanta Braves spring training this year is rebirth. Spencer Strider is working to regain his All-Star form after a lengthy recovery and disappointing 2025 campaign. Fellow pitchers Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes are aiming to get out of the gate healthy and stay that way all yearlong. Ozzie Albies is looking to put the last two seasons behind him and recapture his mojo at the dish. Bench coach-turned-manager Walt Weiss will try to keep everyone motivated after missing the playoffs. But the most important part of this potential franchise revival is Ronald Acuna Jr.

The star outfielder suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in May of 2024, almost three years after he tore the ACL in his right knee. He exploded in the batter's box upon returning last spring, weathered some summertime struggles and then finished the season on a high note after a strong September. Acuna feels physically ready to take on a full 162-game campaign after spending a significant amount of time on the injured list in both 2024 and 2025.

“My body feels comfortable,” the 28-year-old Venezuelan told MLB Network at the Braves' spring training facility in North Port, Florida. “My knee feels healthy {again}. I'm feeling healthy, too, and so, let's see what happens this year.”

"I feel comfortable, my knee feels healthy… let's see what happens this year." – @ronaldacunajr24 👀 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/JXuV4GhfuH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

The last time Ronald Acuna Jr. was approximately two years removed from having ACL surgery, he became the first player ever to record 40-plus home runs and 70-plus stolen bases in a single campaign. The 2023 unanimous National League MVP will likely continue to exercise caution on the basepaths, but he still intends to post monster numbers for Atlanta.

It is important to note that Acuna was much sharper after returning to action in 2025 than he was in 2022. The three-time Silver Slugger and five-time All-Star slashed .290/.417/.518/.935 with 21 home runs, 42 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 95 games last season. What can a rejuvenated Acuna accomplish in 2026?

If No. 13 contends for his second MVP Award, the Braves will have a great opportunity to play October baseball once again.