With the Atlanta Braves in the midst of spring training, one move they made relatively recently that has already made an impact is the signing of veteran Mike Yastrzemski. As the Braves are looking to spring training to improve to prepare for the upcoming season, Yastrzemski is expected to be a crucial part in the lineup.

In Saturday's spring training game between Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Rays, it didn't take long for the scoring to start as Yastrzemski took a ball to deep left-center field in the top of the first inning with one out in the game.

Mike Yastrzemski homers to get things started for Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/wfZVQczxtf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 21, 2026

Before signing with Atlanta in December, Yastrzemski had played the first seven seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants before going to the Kansas City Royals, where he was last season. He would sign a two-year contract in December with the Braves, worth up to $23 million, as the 35-year-old is looking to bring a bevy of experience to Atlanta.

“Probably just experience over everything,” Yastrzemski said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As a guy who was never top prospect, highly touted, I had to kind of fight my way through some scenarios and situations, and I’ve watched a lot of really good players. I’m not afraid to ask those guys questions and try and learn from ‘em. I’ve learned from a lot of greats.”

On top of improving himself as he recorded a .233 batting average to go along with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs, but also looking to help Atlanta after going 76-86 last season.