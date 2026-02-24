The Atlanta Braves are currently participating in spring training as they gear up for the 2026 MLB season. The Braves are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade.

Recently, Braves first baseman Matt Olson produced a viral moment at training camp with an epic home run shot against the Detroit Tigers.

The bomb put the Braves up by a score of 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, and was a great demonstration of the power that Olson still possesses.

Olson is entering his fifth year in a Braves uniform, having been acquired to replace Freddie Freeman following Atlanta's World Series championship in 2021. The star was one of many Braves hitters who struggled to produce for stretches of last season, although he eventually rounded into form down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

The Braves will need both Olson and several other players who struggled last year, including Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, to come out of the gates swinging this year. Last season, the Braves fell behind the eight-ball immediately, stumbling out to an 0-7 record, and not getting much better from there.

Atlanta recently got some tough news in the injury department when it was announced that starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach would miss the opening chunk of the upcoming season due to injury, reigniting a problem that was a major concern for the Braves last season.

However, the good news is that the Braves' offense seems to be coming into the new year at full strength, barring any injuries during the rest of spring training. The team will need that unit to produce in order to offset some of the challenges that the pitching department is sure to face.

Atlanta is set to kick off its 2026 campaign with a home series against the Kansas City Royals in late March.