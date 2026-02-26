The Atlanta Braves added a familiar name to their organization when Peyton Glavine signed a minor league contract during spring training. For the club, the move bridges past and present through legendary pitcher Tom Glavine—one of the most accomplished pitchers in franchise history.

Glavine built his Hall of Fame career in Atlanta, capturing two Cy Young Awards and earning 1995 World Series MVP honors while anchoring baseball’s most dominant rotation of the 1990s with Gregg Maddux. Now, his son Peyton has started carving out his path after joining the Braves and receiving an assignment to Double-A Columbus.

The 26-year-old southpaw starred at Blessed Trinity High School before pitching with the Auburn Tigers and later entering the Washington Nationals’ system. From 2021 to 2025, he posted a 3.51 ERA across 51 appearances, primarily working out of the bullpen.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman detailed the Braves icon’s reaction to his son’s opportunity with Atlanta during spring training in North Port, Florida. The former two-time Cy Young Award winner stressed that sentiment alone will not guarantee Peyton a roster spot.

“Obviously, I'm thrilled that he's going to get an opportunity to go to Spring Training and try to make a team,” Glavine stated. “There's no preconceived notions. He's going to have to go in there and have a good spring and try and make the team. If it's not with the Braves, then, you know, hopefully he has a good enough spring that somebody else will give him a chance.”

The 59-year-old Glavine views the situation as a legitimate competitive opportunity rather than a ceremonial reunion. Peyton missed the entire 2024 season following shoulder surgery but returned in 2025 to post a 3.64 ERA over 27 appearances at High-A Wilmington, reestablishing himself as a viable bullpen arm.

For the Braves, the storyline blends legacy with development. The organization adds potential pitching depth, while the southpaw gains a fresh opportunity in a city deeply connected to his family name. As spring training continues, the focus remains squarely on performance—not nostalgia from the 1990s.