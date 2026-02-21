It can be very difficult to hold on to a career while pitching in the Major Leagues. It's one thing if the pitcher's name is Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet, but it's quite another for 31-year-old journeyman hurler Lucas Giolito. He has pitched for 5 teams in his 9-year career, including 7 years with the Chicago White Sox.

While he had injury issues that kept him from pitching in 2024, he made 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year and finished with a 10-4 record along with a 3.41 earned run average. He struck out 121 batters in 145 innings and he had a successful season. Inflammation to his right elbow kept him from pitching in the postseason, but he confirmed that he was healthy by November.

Despite the success he had last year, he is still unsigned by any big-league team. Crochet, his teammate with the Red Sox last year, is somewhat shocked that Giolito has not been signed at this point. He believes Giolito would be a solid fit for the Atlanta Braves, because that team has a need for starting pitchers.

Crochet advocates for Giolito

“A lot of guys never figure it out here,” Crochet said about his former teammate, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo. “The guys that have, they’ve stayed around, in the past, for a reason. I don’t think that just because we’re getting super analytical that we should look at it any different. When you look at depth, you’re looking at guys who are experienced and have done it, not guys that can do it. That’s not depth. That’s just another prospect.”

Giolito had his best season in 2019 with the White Sox when he made the American League All-Star team and finished the season with a 14-9 record that included 3 complete games, 2 shutouts and 228 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.