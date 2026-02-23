Without a doubt, the Atlanta Braves have a contender's everyday lineup. But injuries have forced them into a position of need for starting pitching. And here is the Braves’ perfect trade offer for Twins pitcher Joe Ryan.

The Braves are coming off a hugely disappointing 2025 season that led the Braves to replace manager Brian Snitker with Walt Weiss. And 2026 could get off the tracks quickly, too, if the Braves can’t field any starting pitching depth.

Injuries have decimated the rotation. So a dependale arm like Ryan would be a nice fit.

Braves can package two players for SP Joe Ryan

To make the Twins go for a deal, the Braves will have to move at least one significant piece. That guy is shortstop Alex Lodise.

The Twins can build around him a strong hitter with middle-infield chops. He’s 21 years old and may be major-league ready in a couple of years.

Lodise slashed .252/.294/.398 in his first pro season, playing at High-A Rome. He was coming off. A season at Florida State where he ripped 17 home runs and was the ACC player of the year.

Lodise isn’t without flaws. His contact ability in pro ball so far leaves something to be desired, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Pitchers sat him down on strikes 42 times in 109 plate appearances (38.5%),” Harrison Smajovits wrote. “That needs a lot of work. That needs to be cut in half, at least, if he wants to succeed at higher levels of professional baseball.”

There’s enough to like in Lodise for him to be a key part of the equation. And the Braves' win-now mentality gives them motivation to potentially weaken the future.

Right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie would also head to the Twin Cities. The 22-year-old Ritchie gives the Twins the arm they would need to make this deal.

Ritchie has shown promise in his minor-league seasons, according to MLB.com.

“Pitchers can make a difference in the way that they prepare for a game,” veteran catcher Sandy León said. “He does it the right way with his preparation, and I don’t just mean how he looks at the scouting report. He has his routine in the weight room. And he has a routine in the bullpen. When you have that, being that young, it’s really good.”

Ritchie has a Tommy John ding on his career worksheet, back in 2023. But he pitched 140 innings last year. And he looked solid in a short Triple-A run.

Ritchie said he is taking things in stride.

“I try not to let you know the fact that I'm in Triple-A or that I'm in big league camp, or any of that, affect what I do on a day-to-day basis,” said Ritchie. “It's still the same game.”

How much would Joe Ryan help Braves?

It’s a simple matter of need. If the Braves are going to have any chance of playoff noise in 2026, they have to add an arm because of injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep. Schwellenbach felt elbow tightness on Jan. 30. The Braves were counting on him to be one of their top three starters.

There were fewer expectations for Waldrep, but Schwellenbach’s injuries could have moved him into the rotation. But he got clipped by elbow troubles as well.

It’s part of the game, according to MLB.com.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Weiss said. “These guys get hurt doing what they do. You go out there and pitch enough, at some point, something is bound to happen. So I don't beat my head against the wall with stuff like this. I just know it's part of the deal. I wish it hadn't happened. But, we put our heads down and keep going.”

Right now, the Braves are hoping Spencer Strider looks a lot like the guy from 2023. If they get anywhere near the neighborhood of that, they could have a top-three that rivals many teams with Chris Sale, Strider, and the addition of Ryan.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a 3.42 ERA in 31 appearances for the Twins in 2025. He earned his first All-Star appearance. And his career-high 171 innings increased his value.

Plus, Ryan’s 10.2 K/9 makes him a coveted trade target, if the Twins are willing.

Certainly, the Twins made a major rebuild move in 2025. They could continue this year. But they don’t want to field a team that resembles the 2024 White Sox. And Ritchie wouldn’t be a plug-and-play guy for 2026.

Still, Ryan is only under contract through 2027. So there’s a limited future for him with the Twins. And the Twins have a strong-enough farm system to functionally support the major-league team as the season goes along.