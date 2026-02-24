With Chris Sale getting a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the pitcher is still going at it and playing at a high level, with conversations being had about his status to get into the Hall of Fame. As Sale comes off a standout 2025 season with the Braves, the analysts over at the “Foul Territory” show speak about which team he would represent when entering the Hall of Fame.

A.J. Pierzynski would say that Sale is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, saying it isn't even a conversation, though he would be asked about it if he were to go in as a member of the Boston Red Sox, then saying he “might” go in with the Chicago White Sox. Sale played seven seasons with Chicago and put up impressive numbers before heading to Boston.

“He's 57.3 WAR, right now. He's got a Cy Young, he's got a World Series. What else do you got to do?” Pierzynski asked about Sale being in the Hall of Fame. “He's a Hall of Famer right now. If he plays two more years, three more years, and he gets to 70, let's say he gets four more years, that almost puts him at 70 WAR; he's a first ballot guy.”

Chris Sale is a Hall of Famer, and it's not even a conversation, says @AJPierzynski12. "I think he might go in as a White Sox." 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hv2fWZBRXn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 24, 2026

A.J. Pierzynski doubles down on Chris Sale's Hall of Fame case

As Sale made his injury return, it has resulted in his career being rejuvenated with the Braves, and it appears there are more years to come. Pierzynski would double down on his Hall of Fame case with Sale.

“He's 145-88 right now in his career, his ERA for his life is 3.01, okay. That's pretty good,” Pierzynski said. “He's got over 2000 innings. He's got almost 2600 strikeouts. If he stays healthy for two more years, he's gonna get the 3000 strikeouts. This isn't even a conversation. He's in. He's probably is in right now if he stopped pitching, but he's got two more years. If he's healthy, he's gonna be over 3000 strikeouts. This shouldn't even be a conversation.”

Sale prepares for the 2026 season as he bolsters his Hall of Fame resume, though it remains to be seen which team he goes to.