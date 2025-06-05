The Atlanta Braves lost their fourth straight game in dramatic fashion. The Arizona Diamondbacks scored seven runs in the ninth inning to complete the second-largest comeback in franchise history on Thursday. Instead of shutting the game out, Raisel Iglesias gave up the final three runs, letting Braves manager Brian Snitker down for the fifth time this season. The loss was so devastating that Atlanta made the decision to call up Craig Kimbrel from the minor leagues.

The 37-year-old closer rejoined the Braves on a minor league deal back in March. After a month and a half, Kimbrel will get his chance to fight for the closer role in Atlanta's bullpen, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. In his first five seasons with the Braves at the beginning of his career, Kimbrel secured more than 40 saves in four of them. He is fifth all-time in career saves, and Kenley Jansen is the only active player with more.

Snitker's move comes as Atlanta searches for any change that will wake them up. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return galvanized the Braves for a short stretch, but the team quickly regressed. Now, the team sits well behind their competition at the top of the National League East.

After Atlanta's players vowed a comeback, fans were excited to see what their team could do. Unfortunately, the bullpen has been disastrous so far. The only team with less saves than the Braves is the Chicago White Sox. Unlike Atlanta, the White Sox have no intention of being good this season. The Braves, on the other hand, had their sights set on a return to the postseason.

Bringing Kimbrel in could be the change that Atlanta needs to finally turn their season around. Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks is a reality check for a team with a long way to go. If nothing else, the veteran closer will take pressure off of Iglesias and give him time to return to his former glory.