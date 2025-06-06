The Atlanta Braves are out of patience. Just hours after suffering one of the most painful losses in recent memory—an 11–10 meltdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks—Atlanta responded with a flurry of roster changes. The most notable is the return of Craig Kimbrel, bringing the former All-Star closer back to the Braves from Triple-A, the team where his career began. But the shake-up didn’t stop there.

David O’Brien of The Athletic, who first reported the moves, posted the full update on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming that the Braves placed Daysbel Hernández on the injured list, designated Scott Blewett for assignment, and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A.

“In addition to bringing up Craig Kimbrel, the #Braves are going to put RH Daysbel Hernández on the IL, a source told The Athletic, and they've DFA'd RH Scott Blewett and recalled LH Dylan Dodd,” the post read.

Kimbrel’s return is clearly designed to plug a sinking bullpen, but it comes on the heels of one of the franchise’s worst ninth-inning collapses.

Blewett, who started the ninth inning, was the first to unravel. He immediately gave up a home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., then issued a walk to Tim Tawa. Alek Thomas followed with another home run, cutting the lead to 10–7. Blewett then walked a third batter and was pulled by manager Brian Snitker with just one out recorded. That collapse followed an eighth inning where Blewett also gave up a home run to Ketel Marte. In total, the reliever allowed four earned runs in the ninth, setting the stage for Arizona’s improbable rally. While Raisel Iglesias officially blew the save after entering, Blewett’s meltdown is what cracked the door wide open.

The designation was swift, and not many fans are mourning it. The frustration is less about raw numbers—he had a 3.91 ERA entering the game—and more about what the eye test showed during a historic collapse.

This bullpen isn’t just struggling—it’s unraveling.

The Braves' struggles on both offense and defense have defined their season from the start, with Iglesias posting a 6.75 ERA and Rafael Montero continuing to disappoint. Now, with Dodd’s call-up, the Braves add a lefty with upside, but also uncertainty. Losing Hernández, one of their few reliable arms with a 2.22 ERA, only compounds the pressure.

The Kimbrel return gives Atlanta a veteran presence, but the team is now 27–34 and 11.5 games back in the division. If the bullpen can’t stabilize soon, the Braves could be sellers before the deadline.