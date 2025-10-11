The Atlanta Braves are currently in the early stages of what could be a highly consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Atlanta recently saw long-time manager Brian Snitker retire and take an advisory role in the front office, but the team also has several roster decisions to make in addition to finding Snitker's replacement.

Recently, Braves insider Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported on Atlanta's most likely route for finding their shortstop of the future, referencing the acquisition of Ha-Seong Kim toward the end of last season.

“Kim is expected to decline his $16 million option for the 2026 season and become a commodity on what will be a thin free-agent market for shortstops. The Braves could attempt to strike a multi-year deal with the former Gold Glove infielder before or after the free-agent market opens,” reported Bowman.

Bowman also added that “with Trevor Story possibly staying in Boston and Bo Bichette being a defensive liability, the Braves have no choice but to make Kim their top priority… In a perfect world, they would gain resolution regarding Kim early this offseason. This would allow them to know how much they have to spend on all of their needs, none of which seems greater than upgrading at the shortstop position.”

A big decision for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves are coming off of a disastrous 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether for the first time in eight years.

While injuries certainly played a role in this, particularly to the pitching staff, Atlanta also saw major regression from various players on their roster, which was one of the best in the MLB for the last several years.

As Bowman mentioned, shortstop is a major area of need for Atlanta this summer, and it would certainly behoove them to get something done with Kim sooner rather than later so that they have that area shored up for the future.

In any case, the Braves' roster and management staff could look quite different by the time next season rolls around in March of 2026.